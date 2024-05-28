King Charles, Prince William risk public conflict as they mull over major decision

King Charles, Prince William risk public backlash as they face major decision

King Charles and Prince William could be in for a disagreement from public as they mull over promoting Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Zara Tindall, and Lady Louise Windsor as working royals.

Speaking to GB News, PR strategist Laura Perkes claimed their prospective decision could backfire as she pointed out disadvantages of the royal cousins joining the Firm in official roles.

She explained: : "It may be that Zara, Beatrice, Eugenie and Louise feel forced into royal duty after years of enjoying being out of the limelight and living relatively 'normal' and 'quiet' lives away from the spotlight.

"As such, it may take longer for the public to warm up to them and accept them as influential, public figures.”

Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara alongside her husband Mike Tindall recently joined William as he stepped in for King Charles to host garden party at Buckingham Palace.

It fueled speculations about the King and his sons’ plans to fill the void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their exit from the Firm, as well as Kate Middleton’s current break from royal duties as she continued her recovery from an undisclosed form of cancer.