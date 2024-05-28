Hailey ‘agreed’ to have baby with Justin Bieber on one condition

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, who are expecting their first child together, wanted to be in a good place before they became parents.

The 27-year-old supermodel and Rhode founder was more “emotionally mature” than her Grammy-winning husband and hoped to start a family with him once he was in a better headspace, per a source cited by OK! Magazine.

The insider noted that the couple did hit a rough patch in their relationship which led to all the swirling divorce rumours.

“He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way,” the insider shared. “They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with it.”

The source added that that at one point Justin’s issues affected them making it “hard” and left them believing that divorce was “their only way out.”

Moreover, the couple also went through their individual health scares. Hailey also suffered a ministroke and Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“Hailey didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable,” the source said. “He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around.”

The couple turned to faith and sought therapy, and now, the couple is “overjoyed” with the news of their first child. Also, their marriage is in “good shape.’

“They’re having so much fun,” the source added. “Everything revolves around Hailey. Justin’s finally getting the family he always wanted.”