Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid spend quality time amid baby rumours

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid stun fans with their adorable dance moves

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted dancing during Stevie Nicks’ performance at BottleRock music festival over the weekend.



The Maestro actor and the 29-year-old supermodel, who were captured swaying to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams in Napa Valley, were placed in the VIP section as seen in the fan video on X.

The loved-up couple appear to have a penchant for concert dates, as they were spotted dancing at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Paris only weeks ago.

Most recently, Zayn Malik’s former girlfriend was caught enjoying a Philly cheese-steak, which was prepared by her beau, who was at the event with Angelo’s Pizzeria owner Danny DiGiampietro.

Previously, the duo made headlines when Cooper expressed interest in having children, sparking pregnancy rumours over the internet.



As it was reported by Life & Style earlier, the actor has been “vocal about the fact that he wants another child and was hoping that it would happen before he turns 50."

The source added that since Cooper has always seen Gigi as 'baby mama material,’ he’s adamant to embrace fatherhood at his earliest.

It added: "His big birthday is in January, so no one’s expecting him to have a baby in his arms by that point, but he’s very clear that his intentions with Gigi are very serious."