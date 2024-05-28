Jake Paul will still fight Mike Tyson after boxer’s medical emergency

Jake Paul responds to Mike Tyson's health scare

Jake Paul denies fight-cancelling rumours with Mike Tyson after the former faced a recent health scare.



The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer took to social media Monday to debunk false news that his upcoming match with Tyson is cancelled, despite the 57-year-old opponent Mike Tyson suffering from an airborne medical emergency over the weekend.

“You love to make s–t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson,” he wrote on X.

Tyson hasn’t responded to Paul’s statement yet.

However, about the health emergency, Page Six reports that the boxer “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” in Los Angeles after departing Miami.

“He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” they added. They also clarified that he is “doing great.”

Tyson’s match against Paul, which he titled a “no-brainer” at a press conference held earlier this month, is all set to come on air, live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20.

“It was a no-brainer,” he explained. “He’s the new up-and-coming guy on the scene. I like shaking the sports world to its core, and I’m doing that now. It’s just something I want to do.”