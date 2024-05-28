Nicki Minaj seems infuriated by DJ's actions

Nicki Minaj warns tour DJ for signing fan’s body

Nicki Minaj won’t have his DJ cross certain limits.



Minaj warned her Pink Friday 2 world tour DJ that she may fire him for signing a fan’s body.

The rapper, 41, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to scold DJ Boof after he flexed about being famous, only because a fan asked him to sign her body.

“I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df,” Minaj, whose birth name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, shared.

Nicki retweeted the picture as well that showed a beaming Boof signing a fan’s body with a marker.

“I’m really famous,” he wrote over the picture with a laughing emoji. “They asked me to sign their b***s.”

The rapper’s fans rushed to interpret the DJs actions, pointing out that Nicki sometimes does the same and autographs fans’ bodies.

“he’s tryna steal your job,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “He wanna be Nicki so bad.”

In response, Boof, with real name Clyde Joseph Jr., denied wanting to be famous, writing on his Instagram Stories Monday, “Growing up I used to want to be famous but we all know you can be famously broke.”