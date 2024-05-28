Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor step out for rare appearance with daughter

Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor shares two children, Ella, 22, and Quinlin, 18

Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller made a rare public appearance with their 22-year-old daughter, Ella, in New York City.

People Magazine reported on Monday, May 27, that earlier this week the three family members attended the Gordon Parks Foundation awards gala at Cipriani on May 21.

58-year-old Stiller posed together with the two ladies on the red carpet before tuning in the event.

The trio was dressed in elegant, chic black ensembles. However, Ella added a pop of color to her look by pairing her long black dress with a sky-blue purse. In addition, she added a few inches to her frame with bright red heels.

Meanwhile, Taylor, 52, complemented her black outfit with a blue and white handbag.

This appearance of the trio follows a recent family outing on May 3, when Taylor and Stiller brought Ella along for a performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in New York City.

They all posed before the camera ahead of the show at the August Wilson Theatre.

In addition to Ella, Stiller and Taylor are also parents to an 18-year-old son, Quinlin.