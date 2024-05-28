Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright’s estranged husband’s new flame pregnant?

Jax Taylor ignites pregnancy rumours

Jax Taylor may have news to share with the world.



Taylor’s new romance, Paige Woolen, humorously said out loud that she was pregnant, while attending a birthday party for Jeremy Madix, Ariana Madix’s brother.

“And I’m pregnant!” she says in a video, shared by a Bravo fan account @bravoholicss, that shows her standing beside Taylor, 44, while holding a glass of liquor during a toast.

According to Page Six, the birthday party took place at the Valley star’s bar, Jax’s Studio City, where many stars got together to celebrate Jeremy’s big day.

Jeremy himself is estranged from his older sibling, Ariana, 38, right now, but has great friendships with several of her oppositors, including Taylor and ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Earlier on the same weekend, Woolen, 32, was spotted stepping out for a three-hour lunch date at Granville Cafe’s Studio City, Calif., with Taylor.

For the Saturday outing, the model and creator on OnlyFans picked up the Valley star in a limousine from the house he shares with his former wife Brittany Cartwright.

After that, they took the short drive to the eatery, where their informal attire fit well with the relaxed atmosphere of the restaurant.