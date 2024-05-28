Richard Dreyfuss faces backlash for homophobic comments during 'Jaws' screening

Richard Dreyfuss sparks outrage with controversial rant.

The Cabot Theater in Beverly, Massachusetts, is issuing a public apology to disappointed patrons who attended a screening of the iconic film Jaws over the weekend.

The event, billed as "An Evening With Richard Dreyfuss + Jaws Screening," promised fans an intimate look into the making of the Steven Spielberg classic and perhaps some behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

However, attendees were in for an unexpected turn when Richard veered off-script into what many described as a controversial rant.

Reportedly, he went into topics ranging from Barbra Streisand to his views on transgender youth and gender affirmation, even touching upon the Academy Awards' inclusivity rules.

The audience's reaction were swift and divided. While some expressed disappointment and frustration, others outright walked out.

One attendee labeled Dreyfuss as an "embarrassment to society," citing his "small-minded bigoted view of women and choice."

They criticized the theater for failing to properly vet Dreyfuss's act, expressing regret at not being informed earlier about his reputed tendencies to make divisive comments.

The Cabot venue issued a formal apology to attendees following the controversial event.

"We are aware of, and share serious concerns, following the recent event with Richard Dreyfuss prior to a screening of the film ‘Jaws’ at The Cabot.

The views expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold as an organization. We deeply regret the distress that this has caused to many of our patrons,” the representative wrote.