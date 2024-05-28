Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's choreograher calls Angelina and Brad's daughter 'talented dancer'

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's choreograher gushes about Angelina and Brad's daughter dancing skills

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's choreographer has recently opened up about working with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's dancer daughter behind the scenes.



Shiloh celebrated her 18th birthday and on this occasion, her choreographer, Keelan Carter spoke to DailyMail.com and praised the former couple's daughter who he believe could achieve her goals without relying on her famous parents' name.

Keelan said, "Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work."

"She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage," he remarked.

Keelan stated, "Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio."

"I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it is worth it," he maintained.

Keelan also told the outlet that Shiloh's latest dance videos were "made in the same way I post any dancer who comes to my sessions or classes and whom I believe deserves to be featured".



Earlier in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brad gushed over his daughter's dance ability.

While promoting his movie Bullet Train, he called Shiloh "very beautiful" and said that her "talent brings a tear the eye".

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," added the 60-year-old at the time.