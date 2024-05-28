Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Miami hotel

Kendall Jenner's turns heads after secret meet-up with Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner and her former flame Bad Bunny have sent tongues wagging once again after their recent rendezvous in Miami, Florida.

The pair, who sent shockwaves through their fanbase with a surprise reunion at a Met Gala after-party in New York City earlier this month, were spotted together as they made a discreet exit from their luxury hotel.



Eager paparazzi caught glimpses of the duo as they followed each other through the hotel's parking garage, with a handler dutifully carting their luggage.

Despite attempts to keep a low profile, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen slipping into the back of the same car, under the watchful eye of a security guard.

Their reunion comes amidst whispers of a rekindled romance, following their split in December 2023, just before the holiday season.

Fueling further speculation, the model has been a consistent presence at Bad Bunny's recent concerts in Miami, making appearances at two out of three shows at the Kaseya Center.

But it's not just concerts that have brought these two back into each other's orbit.

The pair has been spotted enjoying intimate dinners, including a visit to hiss own restaurant, Gekko, and plans for a leisurely lunch at Grutman's Casadonna restaurant on Sunday.

Jenner stepped out sporting a chic ensemble as she attempted to shield herself from prying eyes.



