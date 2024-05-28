Kanye West's signed 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album hits auction

Kanye West's album hits auction block starting at $500K.

A signed copy of Kanye West's iconic 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is set to hit the auction block.

The rapper autographed the record during a trip to Paris in February, inscribing "f*** Adidas" on the cover.

This notable signing occurred shortly after West publicly criticized the clothing company, accusing them of releasing Yeezy sneakers without his approval, as reported by TMZ.

The album, signed under his legal name "Ye," adopted in 2021, is poised for auction through Gotta Have Rock and Roll starting June 19.

Meanwhile, Moments In Time is currently entertaining offers above $500,000 for this unique piece of music history.

The fan, who shared their story with Moments In Time, recalled waiting for hours outside West's hotel in Paris to secure the autograph.

Despite the presence of security, West emerged from his van and encouraged the crowd to chant "f*** Adidas" at the top of their lungs.

The fan eventually came face-to-face with the rapper, who signed the record, and a photo of the moment quickly went viral.

Rreported receiving numerous offers to buy the record, which they described as "a piece of American rap history."

