Tom Brady hit beach with Gisele Bündchen’s kids after roast controversy

Tom Brady enjoys beach vacation with kids

Tom Brady seemed ready to hit the summer vibes with his kids that he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, just after jokes from his Netflix special, The Roast of Tom Brady, went viral and upset some people.



The retired NFL star posted a clip on Instagram on Monday, showing off himself having some fun in the water, enjoying good times with two of his kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

“You guys okay if we get summer started? Hope everyone is having a great MDW!,” he captioned the clip, which had Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's I Had Some Help playing in the background.

The 46-year-old flexed his ripped body in the video post while driving a speedboat, jet-skiing and wakeboarding. Glimpses showed his kids also joining in on the fun.

The sports personality’s beach vacation comes just days after Brady’s Netflix roast that mocked fun at his personal life.

The Super Bowl champ, who shares a son, Jack, 16, with ex-Bridget Moynahan, admitted he “didn’t like” how his children were “affected” by jokes targeted st his exes.

“I loved when the jokes were about me,” he confessed on The Pivot podcast. “I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.”