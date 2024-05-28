Prince William, Kate's reaction to Harry's big announcement revealed

Prince William's reaction to Harry's big announcement about Meghan laid bare

Prince William and Prince Harry, who used to enjoy very strong bond in the past, are said to be at loggerheads since the Duke said the royal family goodbye to enjoy a new life with his wife Meghan Markle and their children in the US.

The Duke of Sussex was over the moon when Meghan was pregnant with their first child, Prince Archie, and couldn't wait to share the news with his brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

William's reaction to Harry's delightful announcement has been revealed by the Duke himself, saying the future King had just four words to say when he told him Meghan was pregnant.

Harry, in his memoir Spare, recalled William's response to his happy news and said he smiled and uttered just four words: "We must tell Kate." Harry also detailed Kate Middleton's reaction and said she was overjoyed to hear the news.



"She also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I hoped - as I'd wished," wrote Harry.

He also mentioned how King Charles reacted: "Just before a drink reception for the bride and groom, we cornered Pa in his study. He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time; his wide smile warmed me."



Meghan Markle gave birth to Prince Archie on May 6, 2019 at the Portland Hospital, London. The couple have since gone on to welcome a second child, Princess Lilibet, who was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, on June 4, 2021.