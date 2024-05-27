Nicole Kidman reacts to her husband Keith Urban's recent stint

Nicole Kidman not happy with her husband Keith Urban's latest stint

Nicole Kidman has recently expressed her disappointment over her husband Keith Urban's lastest social media post.



In a video shared to his social media, the country music star star performed an acoustic cover of Ariana Grande's hit single We Can't Be Friends at an intimate gig.

He captioned his post, "This song is audible heroin."

Later, speaking to PEOPLE, Keith revealed, "I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit,"

"I play that thing over and over and over," remarked the 56-year-old.

After Keith's interview, a source close to the actress spilled to Woman's Day magazine, "Nicole would never ask him to take down a post but she was disappointed."

"It brought back a very dark time for them when they almost split, but worse than that is she doesn't want her kids to start thinking it's cool or OK or something you can easily 'fix'," explained an insider.

The source told the outlet that the couple - who share two daughters "went through hell because of Keith's addictions".

The country music star recounted the moment his wife Nicole staged an intervention for his addiction issues, in an extract from the book Keith Urban by Jeff Apter.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Keith opened up that he would have understood if Nicole chose to leave him after his 2006 rehab stint as the couple had only married that year.

"I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me," added Keith.