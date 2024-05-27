Nicki Minaj makes strong comeback to stage after drug bust: ‘Still winning’

Nicki Minaj claimed her ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour was being ‘sabotaged’

Nicki Minaj is back on stage stronger than ever after her recent run-in with the law.

On Sunday evening, the Goddess of Rap, 41, took the stage in Birmingham, keeping the show going after having to postpone her concert the night before due to being detained.

In between her songs, the Anaconda hitmaker addressed the situation in front of the crowd, clapping back at her haters and online trolls who tried to bring her down following the incident.

“So when you joking on the internet for 5-6 hours guess who’s still winning b***h,” she exclaimed per a fan-made video.

Showing that she means business, Nicki also shared a screenshot of some lyrics from her 2023 song Barbie Dangerous, which declares, “My throne, they can’t S-I-T / My crown, you can’t F-I-T.”



Over the weekend, Nicki was arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for allegedly trying to take soft drugs to another country.

She claimed to her fans that some bigger forces were at play, writing in an Instagram post, “This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”