Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber enjoy PDA-filled date night in NYC

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber attended their first Met Gala as a couple in 2022

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s relationship continues to grow stronger over time.

According to People, the couple spent Memorial Day Weekend in New York City, engaging in affectionate displays of affection.

"Kaia and Austin are going strong," a source revealed to the outlet. "They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped to hug a few times before going into the club [on May 24]."

The source added, "They definitely looked happy and in love."

Reportedly, the two enjoyed dinner at Waverly Inn before heading to Smalls Jazz Club in the West Village.

Their PDA-filled outing in the Big Apple follows the 22-year-old actress stepping out to support Butler at the London premiere of his movie Dune: Part Two in late February.

A fan captured the model posing with fans at the event, and later, the couple was pictured together, holding hands as they arrived at the premiere’s afterparty at Old Sessions House in London.

Butler and Gerber first sparked dating rumours in December 2021 and made their relationship public in March 2022, two months before attending their first Met Gala as a couple.