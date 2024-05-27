Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued stern warning ahead of 'faux royal tours'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new warning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are said to be ready to embarked on another royal tour after controversial Nigeria trip, have received a new warning amid ongoing feud with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 'faux royal tours', like the one the couple did in Nigeria, could deepen the ongoing royal rift, a public relations guru has claimed.



Lynn Carratt, in conversation with The Mirror, warned the Sussexes: "These faux-Royal tours could deepen their rift with the Royal Family, if not handled correctly. Their Nigerian tour bared all that hallmarks of a Royal Tour which was said to [have] infuriated the palace."

"I don’t believe the Nigerian tour helped to increase their popularity in the UK and USA, but it did showcase to the African nations the work that to couple can do and will certainly have increased their popularity there," added Carratt.



Following the success of their Nigerian trip, it seems that Harry and Meghan are keen to embark on another similar tour of a different country.



Source claimed Ghana is in the Sussexes' sights, revealing: "There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth."

Carratt also gave a true advice to the Sussex: "Since Ghana is not participating in the Invictus Games and Meghan does not have Ghanaian heritage, for their visit to Ghana to be successful, they would need to have a specific project, like an Archewell project or partnership that they want to showcase in the country and encourage people to get involved in. It can't just be an unofficial royal tour for the sake of it."