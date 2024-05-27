Jane Seymour reveals her secret of looking youthful at 73

Jane Seymour reveals she once underwent a cosmetic surgery to remove bulgy eyes but gave it up

Jane Seymour has been widely admired for avoiding cosmetic surgeries and embracing natural beauty as she ages.

However, the Harry Wild star revealed her "best facelift" during an interview with People Magazine published on Monday, May 27.

Sharing the secret to her youthful appearance at the age of 73, Seymour said, "The best facelift is a smile. If you want to look young, just smile from ear to ear."

In addition, she follows a Mediterranean diet, practices intermittent fasting, and engages in Gyrotonic training and pilates to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

The British actress also admitted that once, at the age of 40, she considered a cosmetic procedure for her under-eyes because photographers kept saying she had bulgy eyes.

However, doctors informed her that it was actually a muscle issue, which couldn’t be fixed surgically. Referring to this, she quipped, "I’ve enjoyed quite a good career considering the bulgy eyes."

"I’ve been playing a lot of amazing roles recently, including two women with Alzheimer's who have very emotional scenes. If you’re going to be that emotional, you need every muscle in your face," Seymour explained.

"So I have nothing against people doing anything they want to do, but for me personally, it is not helping me in my craft, unless I’m playing somebody who’s had Botox, in which case, I would be all over it," she added.