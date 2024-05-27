Brooke Shields celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with Chris Henchy

Brooke Shields and Chis Henchy share two daughters together



Brooke Shields are husband Chris Henchy are celebrating 23 years of wedded bliss.

On Sunday, May 26, the 58-year-old actress took to her Instagram to celebrate the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note alongside throwback photographs from their 2001 wedding ceremony.

“Today marks 23 years married to the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Still giddy to be stuck with you, Henchy!”

The accompanying photographs included one of the happy couple, freshly married, standing on a balcony while sharing loving embrace.

Another snap showed The Blue Lagoon alum and the 60-year-old filmmaker knelt down beside a canine companion in a church.

She also shared more recent photos of herself with Henchy, as well as a solo photograph of him holding a puppy.



In fact, it appears that dogs continue to be an integral part of their love story, with Shields once revealing that they met in 1999 thanks to her dog.

The couple tied the knot just two years later in a private ceremony, followed by a larger ceremony just weeks later. They welcomed two daughters together: Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy.