Prince Andrew gleeful as Beatrice, Eugenie shine amid William-Harry tussle

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have got all the spotlight amid Prince William and Prince Harry's rift dram as the royal sisters enjoy strong bonds with their feuding cousins.



The Duke of York, who has no place in King Charles' monarchy due to his scandals, seems to be delighted to see the importance of his daughters in the royal family.

Beatrice and Eugenie made headlines as they put on a united front at Prince William's party at Buckingham Palace. Disgraced royal Andrew celebrated the move by riding a horse at Windsor estate day after the event, looking happy and relaxed.

The royal sisters attracted spot light for a good reason as they stood by the Firm at their difficult time, seemingly sending a message to Harry to end the feud with his elder brother and members of the royal family.

They teamed up with the future King after saying no to Harry's invite for his Invictus Games service in London earlier this month.

Beatrice and Eugenie, ninth and eleventh in line to the throne, did not attend Harry's milestone because that could have been a sign of a split in the royal family,



There were speculation that Kate and William were hugely worried about a potential alliance between Beatrice, Eugenie and the Sussexes.

Beatrice and Eugenie's move not only brought smile to their father but also helped William and Kate to get rid of the tension about their alleged alliance with Harry and Meghan.

Some royal experts and historians believe Beatrice and Eugenie could play major roles in the royal family, given the the fact that the senior royals’ main asset Kate is effectively out of action as she continues her treatment for cancer.

Princess Eugenie even issued a statement to highlight the importance of "supporting family" after she teamed up with the future King as she wrote: "Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country."