Taylor Swift celebrates new milestone with exciting ‘Eras Tour’ update

Taylor Swift is hitting London in June for the European leg of her ‘Eras World Tour’

Taylor Swift’s song Fortnight recently hit the number-one spot on UK’s airplay chart.

In celebration of the new milestone, the international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram to reveal the surprise opening acts for her eight-date stint in London as part of the ongoing European leg of her Eras World Tour.

Sharing a schedule for the shows scheduled for June and August 2024, the multi-Grammy winner revealed three additional opening acts that will take the stage before Paramore.

“I just found out Fortnight is #1 on the UK airplay chart!!!! You guys are amazing and I can’t wait to see you soon,” she gushed, adding, “Thought this might be a fun time to announce the first group of opening acts I’ll be adding to the London shows, going on before @paramore.”

Explaining her choice, she said, “I chose artists whose music I love listening to, and I can’t wait for them to add an extra jolt of excitement to our shows @webleystadium shows in June.”

She then revealed the artist: Mettenarrative, WiffyGriffy, and Benson Boone.



“Welcome to The Eras Tour,” she told the new lineup.



Taylor Swift will perform her first Eras Tour show in London on June 21, 22, and 23.

She will then return for another five-date stint in London on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20.