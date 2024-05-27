King Charles issues new heartfelt statement amid Harry, William feud

King Charles issues new statement

King Charles, who's performing his royal duties efficiently while receiving cancer treatment, has expressed his shock and sadness in new heart-wrenching statement.

The 75-year-old, who's already in tense about his tow sons' ongoing feud, has deeply felt the pain of survivors and the families who lost their loved ones in the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the King's heartfelt statement with the caption: "A message from The King."

The King wrote: "My wife and I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating landslide in Enga, and the tragic loss of so many lives, homes and food gardens."

King Charles stated: "I have witnessed at first hand and have great admiration for the extraordinary resilience of the peoples of Papua New Guinea and the Highlands.



Prince William and Harry's father added: "I have faith that your communities will come together to support the survivors and the recovery in these heartbreaking circumstances.

"My Wife joins me in sending our most heartfelt condolences to the families and communities who have suffered so much as a result of this appallingly traumatic event."

The King's message comes amid reports of Harry and William's ongoing feud - which, according to some royals experts and insiders, deepens as the two royal brothers are not ready to bury the hatchet.