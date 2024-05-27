Jeremy Renner 'reaches limits' in new season of Mayor of Kingstown

Jeremy Renner reveals his latest work following his horrific accident in 2023

Jeremy Renner reflected on his character’s journey this season of Mayor of Kingstown.

Renner, who returned to Paramount Plus a year after his serious accident in January 2023, opened up about "reaching limits" in the same season.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Renner said: "Yeah, that was kind of injected just by my own personal reaching my limits, right?"

He further went on to comment on the narrative of the show, noting: "Thank goodness that the narrative of the show started off that way, with mourning the mother’s loss, who’s a big matriarch and big emotional landing spot for us in this show."

"The loss of her and then also reaching your limits of a lot of other things, Mike makes big changes this season."

Revealing the dark side of his character in the series, he shared: "There’s also more [intimacy] and a softness to him, in some ways. But then, when you reach your limits, you just make some real harsh decisions and that happens. It’s pretty exciting to watch."

For the unversed, Renner got pulled under his 14000-pound snowcat resulting in several surgeries to treat his critical injuries.