King Charles too busy to 'dwell' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's drama

King Charles is reportedly prioritising his royal duties over the drama surrounding his broken relationship with his son, Prince Harry.
It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex recently visited the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
It was highly expected that Harry would meet his cancer-stricken father during his trip. However, the father-son duo did not meet due to the Monarch's 'busy schedule.'
Now, Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah shared on the podcast The Royals with Roya and Kate that "the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands."
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said yes please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other," Roya shared.
Moreover, a close royal family friend now told The Daily Beast, claiming that the Monarch has shifted his focus from Harry and Meghan Markle's strained relationship to his official engagements.
The source shared, "Relations are as bad as they have ever been. Nothing has been resolved. But Charles does not spend a great deal of time dwelling on the matter because he is so busy."
