Ryan Reynolds remembers John Candy in touching post

Ryan Reynolds remembers the late actor in his recent IG post

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a sweet post about John Candy, remembering the actor who died at the age of 43 in 1994.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a post about the late actor, originally posted by Mathias Nastos.

The post read: "Sometimes outta nowhere…I’ll think of this guy and miss the living hell out of him."

Sharing the post on the social media giant, Reynolds added instrumentals of the song Power to Believe by The Dream Academy, featuring in the soundtrack of Candy’s 1987 film Plane Trains.

The caption of the original Instagram post read: "Retro Rewind 80s: The Candy Man Can. Although guys like Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Chevy Chase, and Dan Aykroyd tend to get most of the recognition for their 80s comedies, John Candy was easily one of the funniest men in the movies."

"The man had perfect comedic timing on screen, charisma that was second to none, and the ability to make every film better with even the smallest of cameos."

"Lost a comedy genius and a great man," the caption added.

"It was, of course, even sadder that his final time was in the box office flop, Wagons East."

Candy, who died of a heart attack in his sleep, was remembered on his 30th anniversary earlier this year.