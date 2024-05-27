Pax Jolie-Pitt spotted leaving LA smoke shop amid parents' divorce

Pax Jolie-Pitt keepslow profile leaving smoke shop.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax, was seen leaving a smoke shop in LA on Sunday, as the high-profile couple's tumultuous divorce continues.

The 20-year-old, one of their six children, kept it casual in a white T-shirt, jogging bottoms, and a black hoodie, which he later removed.

With a beanie and a large backpack, Pax maintained a low profile before hopping on his $3K electric dirt bike.



Meanwhile, the family's dynamics are further highlighted by a recent change from Pax's sister, Vivienne.

The 15-year-old, who assisted her mother in producing The Outsiders, opted to drop her father's surname in the Playbill.

Zahara introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during her induction into the AKA sorority at Spelman College.

The family drama deepens as Angelina was recently ordered by a judge to turn over every NDA she signed with third parties over the past eight years, further intensifying the legal battle with Brad.

Pax recently lashed out at Pitt on Instagram, calling him a "world-class a**hole" and a "despicable person," as revealed by DailyMail.com.

Their contentious feud involves disputes over custody, the circumstances of their breakup, and ongoing business affairs.