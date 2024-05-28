Dylan Minnette leaves acting: 'was starting to feel llke just a job'

Dylan Minnette shifts focus to music.

Dylan Minnette opened up about his decision to temporarily step away from acting to pursue his passion for music.

The talented actor, known for his breakout role in the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why shared in interview on the Zach Sang Show, that despite his success, acting began to feel more like a job than a creative outlet.

"I was fortunate to find success in acting," Minnette revealed.

"Being on 13 Reasons Why was an incredible experience, and it definitely marked a high point in my career.

But over time, it started to feel like just a job. While I was in a very fortunate position and it was always fun and inspiring, that spark began to fade."

Now, he is channeling his creative energy into his band, Wallows, and enjoying the freedom to explore his musical talents.

As for a return to acting, he hasn't ruled it out, but for now, he's relishing the excitement of his musical journey.

"I feel like I'm in a position now where I can just kind of do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be," he explained.

"The only way that's gonna happen is if I put my 100% time and energy into it and take it very seriously, showing the world that we all take this very seriously."

"I do feel like I have something to give, and that's probably acting. I'm starting to feel inspiration for that again."

Minnette envisions returning to acting once Wallows has fulfilled their musical aspirations and they're ready for a break.

"That's when I'll have the perfect inspiration to do something," he added, hinting at an eventual comeback to the screen.