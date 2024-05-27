Britney Spears’ home allegedly hit by robbers who swiped all her jewellery

Britney Spears revealed that some of the stolen jewellery included those she had since she was a toddler

Britney Spears is beside herself with fear after robbers allegedly hit her home and swiped her priceless jewellery.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, May 27, the Princess of Pop, 42, shared the aftermath of the robbery by showing her empty jewellery boxes.

“I’m scared, it’s all gone, all my jewellery is gone,” she said in the video.

She further detailed in the caption, “So you can see for real my jewellery was stolen… it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing,”

The Toxic hitmaker said that although she usually buys cheap and fake jewellery now, “it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me.”

Unfortunately, this included some pieces she’s owned since she was just a toddler.

“My baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone,” she revealed.

The only pieces remaining were a broach and a religious necklace.

Just a few hours later, however, the Grammy-winner posted another video with her tongue out, sharing her plans to get her tongue pieced.



“Thinking of getting a tongue ring!!!” she captioned the post.