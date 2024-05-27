Prince Harry ‘reconsiders’ attending pal’s wedding despite William feud

Prince Harry was reconsidering his decision of missing out on his close pal’s wedding despite his feud with estranged brother Prince William.



The Duke of Sussex, who initially turned the wedding invite of Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, had second thoughts about his attendance, per royal author Tom Quinn.

Prince Harry received that ‘save the date’ to the wedding, which is set to take place on June 7 at Chester Cathedral, but refused the invite given that his brother will also be present at the event.

A friend of the Duke told Quinn, “'Harry definitely had second thoughts about turning down the invitation to Hugh’s wedding but he can’t bear the idea of being in the same building as his brother let alone the same room.”

Quinn also noted that Prince Harry “should have been usher” at his pal’s wedding but William, who is the heir to the throne, took “precedence” over him.

“Harry hates the idea of completely losing touch with his old Etonian and army friends and he was close to Hugh Grosvenor, but attending a wedding at which his brother will be an usher is just history repeating itself in the most painful way,” explained Quinn.

The remarks come after a source revealed that Prince Harry was “triggered” to turn down the invite despite his role as the “usher.”