Cancer-stricken King Charles gives message of ‘hope’ to mark sombre event

King Charles shared a special message to mark a sombre occasion in the country.



The monarch, who is currently getting treatment for his cancer, issued the statement via his official social media account on Celebration Day which commemorate the lives of those who are no longer in this world.

“Today is Celebration Day: an annual day to remember the lives of those who are no longer here and who have shaped us,” the official statement began.

“To mark the day, the National Trust has presented The King – their Patron - with the first seedling grown from seed collected from the Sycamore Gap tree. The tree was a popular landmark which grew in a natural dip in the countryside along Hadrian’s Wall before it was chopped down in September 2023.”

Once the seedling has grown, the King “hopes” to bring the seedling to Windsor Great Park, “where in time the wind will help ensure that its seeds, in their turn, are still more widely distributed.”

The statement concluded with a profound message of continuity, “Part of the power of trees to move and console us lies in the continuity and hope they represent: the sense that, rooted in the past and flourishing in the present, their seeds will be carried into an as yet unimaginable future.”