Paris Hilton enjoys fun dip in the pool with son Phoenix: Watch

Paris Hilton drops an adorable video on TikTok

Paris Hilton recently offered a glimpse into her son Pheonix’s swimming sessions during her Hawaii vacation.



The DJ and heiress, who shares her 16-month-old son and daughter with husband Carter Reum, shared an adventurous video on the social media giant TikTok on Sunday, May 26.

In the viral video, the 43-year-old was spotted swimming with her son during their Hawaii vacation.

Conversing with her little one Hilton was heard exclaiming to her son, "Go!".

The mother-of-two, who sported a black bikini and black netted top, carefully witnessed her son while he splashed his hands in the water.

The TV personality couldn’t help but glee at Phoenix’s beaming smile, noting: "There we go under the tunnel, kicking."

Wrapped in his mother’s arms, Phoenix screamed in excitement.

Reum chimed in from behind the camera and exclaimed, "Yeah!"

Paris dropped the adorable video alongside a caption that read: "Adventures with Baby P."

In addition, she also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "Reliving my childhood at @grandwailea @waldorfastoria @hilton."

The Paris in Love star later shared another photo from their tropical getaway on TikTok with her baby boy.