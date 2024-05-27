Prince Harry, Meghan to be ‘feted’ as royals despite official titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly causing trouble for the royal family as they figure out the key to maintain their ‘royal’ appearance.



Following the “wildly successful” tour of Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “convinced they are on a roll,” according to royal author Tom Quinn.

Quinn told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan have realised “they don’t need the senior Royals’ permission to organise successful overseas trips where they behave as if they are the real thing.

Harry and Meghan were welcomed to Nigeria with royal treatment much to the dismay of King Charles and Prince William, who are currently avoiding international travel.

Charles is recovering from his cancer treatment, meanwhile, Prince William is taking care of his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton.

Quinn pointed out that the Sussexes know that “they will be welcomed and feted as Royals, even if they are not officially royals at all.”

He continued, “They have realised that the leaders of many countries don’t care who is an official royal and who isn't – they are just happy to see a young, glamorous couple who have royal titles and fit the bill.”

While the couple enjoy the attention, the Prince of Wales is unhappy and “hates” that his estranged brother and sister-in-law are the centre of attention.