Nicki Minaj lashes out after Amsterdam arrest

Nicki Minaj speaks out after arrest

Nicki Minaj recently spoke out after being arrested in Amsterdam on Saturday, May 25.

The rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share her side of the story after Minaj was forced to postpone her show at Co-op Live in Manchester.

The 41-year-old Super Bass singer claimed that she was "sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours," and still hoped to make in time for her performance.

She wrote: "That's why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I'd still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that."

Minaj further added: "So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn't believe it if I told you. I'll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho."

Doubling down on her assertion, the vocalist said that it was an attempt to 'sabotage' her.

The Barbie World singer noted: "Told you, it's to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."

For the unversed, Minaj was slated to perform in Manchester on Saturday, May 25 as part of her Pink World Tour.