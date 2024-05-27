Bradley Cooper expresses his desire to start family with Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper wants to have another child with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, before his 50th birthday, claimed an insider.



As reported by Life & Style, the Maestro actor has been "very vocal about the fact that he wants another child and was hoping that it would happen before he turns 50."

The source added, "His big birthday is in January, so no one’s expecting him to have a baby in his arms by that point, but he’s very clear that his intentions with Gigi are very serious."

Cooper sees Hadid as 'baby ​mama material,' and he "says so all the time."

For the unversed, Cooper shares a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

On the other hand, Hadid has also embraced motherhood and she is presently co-parenting her daughter Khai with her former love interest, Zayn Malik.

Previously, a report by Entertainment Tonight also claimed that the celebrity couple's close friends and family have been hoping for the two to "get engaged soon."

Speaking of their growing romance, the source shared, "They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect."