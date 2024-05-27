Halle Berry recalls 'little part' in life-changing role in The Flintstones

Halle Berry reminisces on inventive role in The Flintstones

Halle Berry recently recalled her role in The Flintstones on the 30th anniversary of the live-action adaptation.



The 57-year-old actress, who is also known for her ground-breaking role as Catwoman, took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the highly acclaimed film.

Reminiscing about the importance of "this little part in this big movie," Berry admitted that although she hasn’t watched the film for a good 20 years, she still doesn’t fail to recognise her voice.

Berry reflected on her role in the film saying, "It was so young me."

The actress, who played Sharon Stone, revealed that it was a 'landing' part meant for a 'white' actress.

She said: "Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing. But The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture. I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women especially."

Halle recalled how the role was a big part for her 27-year-old self as it turned her life around.

The Moonfall actress noted: "While it was silly and over the top and campy. I knew how important this little part in this big movie actually would be."

The Flintstones, the first animated series in primetime, ran for six seasons, later going separate ways as spin-offs, TV specials, and films.