Glenn Powell recalls ‘unforgettable’ acting role in ‘Spy Kids 3’

Glenn Powell may have made his mark with big blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Dune, but he will always cherish his first acting role.

The actor, 35, told The Hollywood Reporter that his introduction to Hollywood was with the 2003 spy action comedy at age 13.

Then-budding actor snagged a small role in Spy Kids 3, a local production being directed by Robert Rodriguez. The Anyone But You star recalled it being an out-of-body experience for a boy who’d walk around with a video camera perpetually dangling from his neck.

“I will never forget that moment,” he said. “I was 13. I shot my part, and then I hung out behind the camera. The entire crew had the most interesting jobs on the planet. You had endless friends on set. I think the Spy Kids experience was one of the best days of my whole life.”

The actor also jokingly compared the film to 2021’s Academy award-winning film Dune.

“Spy Kids 3 was arguably our Dune,” Powell said with a laugh.

While this was Powell’s first big role, the young actor had some experience being cast on Endurance 2, a Survivor-style competition series on Discovery Kids.