‘13 Reasons Why’ star Dylan Minnette quits acting, reveals why

Dylan Minnette is known for his role as Clay Jensen in 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette spilled beans on why he quit acting and whether he would return to the realm.



Deadline reported on Sunday, May 26, that during a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show , the 13 Reasons Why star revealed he took a pause from acting to pursue his passion for creating music with his band Wallows.

"I was fortunate to find success in [acting]," the 27-year-old actor and musician told the hosts. "I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting."

"But it also started to feel like a bit of a job," he explained, saying, "I was in a very fortunate position. It was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job."

The multifaceted star noted his band and music are his other passions, and he dreamt of taking it "all the way as far as we can," along with his bandmates.

"The only way that’s gonna happen is if I put my 100% time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously," he added.

Minnette, known for his role as Clay Jensen in the Netflix drama series, did affirmed that he will come back to the screens sometime later, seemingly teased that he might return for acting in 2026 or so.