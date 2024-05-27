Kate Middleton set to release new health update video to avoid rumours

Kate Middleton decides to release health update video to avoid rumours

Kate Middleton might release another health update video to keep conspiracies at bay, a royal commentator claimed.

The Princess of Wales, who has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis, is presently away from the public eye.

In conversation with GB News, Kinsey Schofield shared that she believes Kensington Palace "would not rule out" another video message featuring the Princess, who will update her well-wishers about her recovery phase.

She said that several sources have claimed that the mother-of-three "will probably not appear in public until the autumn, and is being surrounded by her birth family as she continues a course of preventative chemotherapy."

Kinsey shared, "The Wales family, along with the Middletons, are expected to spend next week at their home on the Sandringham Estate."

The royal expert further said that the palace source revealed to the Daily Beast that "they would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health."

"That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay," she added.