Olivia Culpo rings in wedding bliss with bridal shower celebration

Olivia Culpo posted 'get ready with me' video on Instagram before tuning into bridal shower

Olivia Culpo kicked off her wedding celebrations with a dreamy bridal shower one month before the big day.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Miss World celebrated her bridal shower in Malibu, California, over the weekend with her younger sister Lisa Culpo, soon-to-be mother-in-law Lisa McCaffrey and other loved ones.

Moreover, the 32-year-old American model took to social media on Sunday, May 26, to offer a glimpse into the event through photos and videos.

She posted a carousel on her Instagram profile with a sweet caption, "Yesterday was a dream [white heart emoji] thank you @isabelalysa for the most beautiful bridal shower and to everyone who made the day so special!!!"

The series of pictures featured the bride-to-be in a long white off-shoulder dress, posing with her fiance, Christian McCaffrey and her gal pals.



The arrangements included a beautiful flower wall, a two-tier cake, a flower bar, and many other floral settings.

In addition, a day earlier, Olivia shared a "get ready with me" video on her profile ahead of her bridal shower.

In the video, she showed two options for the dress. After sporting a mini dress, she opted for a long frock with puffy sleeves and paired it with sophisticated, minimal jewellery pieces.