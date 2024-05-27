Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez finally decide the future of their marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to address divorce rumours soon

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to make an official announcement regarding their divorce, claimed renowned American columnist Perez Hilton.



The blogger recently appeared on Kinsey Schofield's Unfiltered podcast and made some shocking claims about the Hollywood A-list couple's alleged marital woes.

While addressing Affleck and Lopez's split rumours, Hilton said, "They're done it's over," adding that the Air director delaying the divorce 'out of love' for the singer's upcoming tour.

He said, "Affleck is just being a supportive love by trying to stall the news as much as possible until her tour is over."

The blogger shared that Affleck's decision comes in favour of Lopez, who is "going on the road in a little bit and that also has been met with a lot of negative headlines about poor ticket sales and many shows were cancelled,”

While concluding his remarks, Hilton said that Affleck and Lopez will “get an official announcement that they're divorcing," soon after the Ain't Your Mama singer wraps up her This Is Me... Live tour.

For the unversed, several reports have been circulating in the media for the past few weeks that Affleck and Lopez are "heading for divorce" as their marital problems grew with time.

However, the celebrity couple did not address these rumours till now.