RM makes shocking revelation about unseen pressure as BTS lead

Rm told Jimin, there were times 'i wanted to die' due to immense pressure from leading BTS

RM, born Kim Namjoon, recently opened up to his BTS member Jimin, sharing that he felt immense pressure being the leader of the band and that, at times, he'd want "to die."



In a YouTube video uploaded by BANGTANTV on Saturday, May 25, the 29-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter invited his bandmate to his place to preview his album Right Person Wrong Place before leaving soon.

The video was recorded before RM was enlisted in the mandatory military services on December 11, 2023.

In the video, at one point, RM got candid with Jimin, 28, about the burden of everyone’s expectations as the leader of the band, consists of Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Suga and V in addition to the two in the video.

"Especially in this team, I always had to speak righteously about good things and stand for the team in front of everyone," he shared. "What people expect of me are speeches, interviews, speaking English, and speaking out as a minority."

Highlighting that the two aren’t normal 28 and 29-year-old individuals but slightly different, RM, formerly Rap Monster, added, "We've been through this for ten years. This pressure. At a certain point, the idea that we had to be 'good' and 'different' from everyone else... "

"I loved BTS because it was a music group, but having to care about everyone else's viewpoints led me to think that, at this rate, I wanted to die," he confessed.

The crooner, who wrote the lyrics of each song in his latest album RPWP, admitted that his infuriation motivated him to create a new album, expressing all his feelings via new music.