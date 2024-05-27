Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to ‘lure in’ more royals to their side

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly causing worry to Prince William and Kate Middleton as they make a secret alliance with some royals.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are starting to feel like “outcasts” which means it won’t be long before they are tempted to follow down a similar path to the Sussexes.

“For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry,” Quinn told The Mirror.

He noted that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie.” Quinn pointed out that the two sisters have always been “free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK.”

Of Prince William and Kate, Quinn suggested that the Waleses can “sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family.”

Quinn noted that the absence of senior royals, particularly cancer-stricken, Princess Kate, the situation is “made worse.” Kate is currently getting treatment for her cancer and has taken leave from public duties until she recovers.

“The worry for the senior royals is that after their tour of Nigeria, Harry and Meghan will seize the initiative, revelling in positive publicity while Kate is forced to stay in the background.”