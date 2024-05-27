Celine Dion is keen to perform one last time in TV special

Celine Dion is hoping to perform one last time in TV special: Deets inside

Celine Dion is hopeful to perform one last time in a TV special amid Stiff-person syndrome



A source spilled to The Sun, "Celine is not giving up her desire to sing again. "

"She has been working with voice coaches, band members and specialists for over six months now," shared an insider.

The source mentioned, "She believes she could release a concert film featuring her playing her biggest hits."

For the unversed, Celine was reportedly diagnoed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. However, the songstress had been working on her voice for last two years.

The songstress reportedly cancelled the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour last because of her diagnosis.

In her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, the My Heart Will Go On crooner admitted she won't be able to answer if she would be able to get back on stage.

"I can't answer that… because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready," stated the singer.

Celine opened up about different therapies to treat the condition while speaking to France's Vogue magazine.

"I'm well, but it's a lot of work. I'm taking it one day at a time," said the singer.

"I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that's me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome," added the songstress.