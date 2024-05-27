Lady Gaga: ‘My version of Harley is mine’ in ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’

Lady Gaga talks about her "version" of Hatley Quinn

Lady Gaga talked about the exclusivity of her version in the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux.



The actress explained how her version of the comic book character is different, while appearing in a new interview to promote the Gaga Chomatica Ball movie.

“You know my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters,” she told Access Hollywood.

“I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

Gaga has starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the Todd Phillips-directed Joker sequel. The DC Studios musical will premiere on October 4 in theatres.

Gaga got the role of Harley Quinn passed on by Margot Robbie, which she portrayed in movies like Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021).

Robbie, who discovered Gaga had been selected in the part, has voiced her excitement for the new version of the character.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News in 2022.

She continued, “It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”