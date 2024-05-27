Johnny Wactor’s on-screen wife Sofia Mattsson pays tribute to dead actor

Sofia Mattsson pays tribute to Johnny Wactor

Johnny Wactor’s General Hospital star’s on-screen wife Sofia Mattsson paid her condolences to his co-star after his death at 37.



Mattsson paid tribute to the late actor in a social media post, with a carousel of photos from the ABC soap and a heartwarming caption.

“My heart is so utterly broken… Johnny was the absolute best,” Mattsson posted on Instagram.

“So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him.”

She continued, “We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny… I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

Wactor starred in the ABC daytime soap between 2020 and 2022, as Brando Corbin.

Brando joined the cast of the show and turned out to be Gladys’s (Bonnie Burrough) son, previously considered dead.

Wactor’s character married Sasha (Mattsson) and eventually died being stabbed by The Hook.