Taylor Swift feels overwhelmed by the love she received from Lisbon crowd

Taylor Swift says she left her heart in Lisbon: More inside

Taylor Swift has recently revealed she feels overwhelmed by the love she received on her debut concerts in Portugal.



Taking to Instagram on May 26, the songstress posted a carousel of photos where she shared insight into her two Eras Tour shows in the country.

Taylor wrote a heartfelt note in the caption, "It’s official, I left my heart in Lisbon."

"My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home," said the 34-year-old.

The Blank Space crooner statedm "I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!"

In the end, Taylor added, "Muito obrigada PT," as she used a Portuguese phrase that translated to "thank you very much" in English.

The post garnered more than three million likes however, the comment section was limited.



Earlier, Taylor also gave an emotional speech to the Portugal audience on weekend.

"And during the course of those tours... we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I would have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon," said the singer in a video posted on X.

Taylor stated, "I have to say. I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life … There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say."

"Because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this," she added.