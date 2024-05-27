Joe Jonas heads in chic pink alongside Alexandra Kolansinski at Monaco Grand Prix

Joe Jonas attends Monaco Grand Prix amidst romance with Stormi Bree.

Joe Jonas was spotted with Alexandra Kolasinski at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo on Sunday.

The singer showcased his style in a muted pink linen button-down shirt adorned with burgundy embroidery, paired with matching shorts.

The former Disney star, who recently enjoyed a luxurious boat ride with his brother Nick Jonas from the Cannes Film Festival to the Monte Carlo F1 Grand Prix practice race, looked relaxed and fashionable as he strolled through the event.

Joining social media personality Alexandra Kolasinski, Joe's appearance at the Grand Prix turned heads.

Previously, he was romantically linked to Stormi Bree, with the pair last seen sharing a passionate kiss in Australia this January.

On the same day, an awkward moment unfolded when an F1 TV presenter admitted to not knowing which Jonas brother he was interviewing during the GP grid walk, right in front of Joe Jonas.

Despite the slip-up, the Camp Rock actor took to Instagram to share a stunning clip of his boat ride from the day before, showing off the blue waters.

Though his brother Nick was not seen in the video, the post captured the breathtaking scenery.

On Sunday, Joe attended the race solo, without his brother or his girlfriend, Stormi Bree.