Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne drops her father's surname

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne changes her last name: More inside

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne has reportedly dropped Pitt from her surname



According to PEOPLE, the 15-year-old Vivienne has been listed as "Vivienne Jolie instead of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt," in the Playbill for the new musical The Outsiders.

However, the outlet reported that it's not clear whether Vivienne has "legally changed her name or not".

Angelina's producer information read, "Angelina is thrilled to be working on her first theatrical producing venture alongside her daughter, Vivienne, who is a theatre student and supporter of the arts," via the outlet.

Vivienne is not the first of Angelina and Brad Pitt's six children to go by a changed name in recent years.

Zahara, the eldest daughter of the former couple, introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie," after joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Spelman College last November.

Both Vivienne and Zahara’s name changes came after years of reports of strain in Brad’s relationship with his children since Angelina first filed for divorce and sole physical custody of their kids in 2016.

In August 2022, a source close to Troy star told the outlet that Brad was hoping to soon reach a better place with his children amid the exes’ ongoing custody battle.

"Since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best relationship possible with his kids," explained an insider at the time.

The source added, "It's been very difficult for him. Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn't see the kids at all."