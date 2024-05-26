Taylor Swift emotionally thanks fans after wrapping up ‘Eras Tour’ Lisbon stop

Taylor Swift treated fans to a ten-minute long version of her song 'All Too Well'



Taylor Swift’s two-night stint in Lisbon, Portugal, is one she is going to remember for a long time.

As she wrapped up her two-night stint at the capital of Portugal on Saturday, May 25, the international pop sensation couldn’t hold back her emotions as she addressed the crowd of 20,000-plus fans.

In a fan-made video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the 34-year-old musician declared that it was “an absolute dream” performing for her Lisbon fans for the first time ever.

“I have to say. I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life,” she gushed.

The multi-Grammy winner continued, “There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this.”

She then asked her fans, “Before I start crying, there is one song that I want to play you from the red album if you happen to have about ten minutes to spare. Do you have ten minutes?”

As the crowd cheered, Swift then launched into a 10-minute version of All Too Well from her album Red.