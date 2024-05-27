Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason joins Instagram, reveals rare self-portraits

Kim and Khloé Kardashian share reactions to Mason Disick's Instagram debut.

Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, Mason Disick, has officially joined the Instagram scene, marking a milestone in his teenage journey.

On Saturday, May 25, born to Kourtney and ex Scott Disick, made his grand entrance into the social media world.



In his inaugural post, Mason shared a snapshot of himself, striking a contemplative pose on a balcony, his face obscured by a cap, donning a black T-shirt and khaki green baggy pants.

He said, "Fam," offering a glimpse into his tight-knit circle and sibling bond.

In the first photo, Mason and his friends pose with Jaded London shopping bags against a backdrop of a pristine white wall.

Next, he and younger sister Penelope shared a sweet moment indulging in sweet treats beside a charming brick wall.

The heartfelt reactions poured in from his doting aunts, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, who couldn't contain their emotions in the comments section.

Khloé expressed her disbelief, exclaiming, "I can't believe this is happening," while Kim chimed in with a mix of surprise and amusement, saying, "You're really on Instagram."